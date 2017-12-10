Niehaus says allegations against him part of smear campaign against NDZ
Former political spin doctor Carl Niehaus says he has consulted with his attorneys on appropriate legal steps over an article in the Sunday Times which he says contains “unsubstantiated” allegations against him on a matter dating back 11 years to 2006.
The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that Niehaus had “killed off” his mother in an elaborate hoax to wriggle out of paying a R4.3-million debt.
It said Niehaus owed the money to a former landlord for the rental of two apartments in Sandton‚ damage to expensive furnishings and artwork‚ unpaid concierge charges and interest.
In an audacious bid to avoid legal action‚ it said‚ Niehaus claimed that his mother had died and he would soon receive a generous inheritance‚ 90% of which would allow him to settle the debt.
Responding to the allegations‚ Niehaus charged that the attack against him was “consistent with the campaign by the white-owned media” against the ANC presidential campaign of Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma‚ or anyone seen to be involved in her campaign.
“We call on all South Africans not be fooled by these smear campaigns and attacks‚ and to rally decisively behind Radical Economic Transformation‚” he said in a statement.
“These allegations‚ by a nameless source concerning an alleged debt‚ were given more prominent coverage than the Steinhoff misappropriation of over R12 billion of tax payer’s monies.
“There can be no doubt that the smear by the Sunday Times in terms of its claims and the timing is part of the persistent attempt by the media to influence the ANC Elective Conference in favour of their preferred candidate whose numbers do not add up. WMC‚ and their mainstream media mouthpieces‚ are hell bent on avoiding Radical Economic Transformation (RET) from being implemented. Thus‚ WMC media displays the same desperate behaviour that was prevalent in the run up to the Polokwane Conference‚ which led to them turning themselves into propagandists for an ANC faction‚ and distributing fake news packaged as stories‚” the statement read.
“I will at this stage make no further comment‚ which will only serve to elevate this smear by the Sunday Times. I have this morning consulted with my attorneys and leave this matter in their capable hands to proceed with appropriate legal steps‚” Niehaus added.