Former political spin doctor Carl Niehaus says he has consulted with his attorneys on appropriate legal steps over an article in the Sunday Times which he says contains “unsubstantiated” allegations against him on a matter dating back 11 years to 2006.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that Niehaus had “killed off” his mother in an elaborate hoax to wriggle out of paying a R4.3-million debt.

It said Niehaus owed the money to a former landlord for the rental of two apartments in Sandton‚ damage to expensive furnishings and artwork‚ unpaid concierge charges and interest.

In an audacious bid to avoid legal action‚ it said‚ Niehaus claimed that his mother had died and he would soon receive a generous inheritance‚ 90% of which would allow him to settle the debt.

Responding to the allegations‚ Niehaus charged that the attack against him was “consistent with the campaign by the white-owned media” against the ANC presidential campaign of Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma‚ or anyone seen to be involved in her campaign.