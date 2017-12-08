Judge warns under-siege Selebano against lying

"I should have checked more; I should have listened more; I could have done better."

These were the words of suspended Gauteng department of health head Dr Barney Selebano at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearing yesterday before retired deputy chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke.

Selebano was testifying about his role in the marathon project that left 143 mentally ill patients dead. They perished after they were transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities to various NGOs in Gauteng.

Selebano said he had signed licences that allowed NGOs to care for patients without checking if they were suitable.

"I was under the impression that everything was done properly," he said. Selebano said he was merely legalising the licences that were already signed by suspended director of mental services, Dr Makgabo Manamela.