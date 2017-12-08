Suspended Gauteng health department boss Dr Barney Selebano ended his testimony at the arbitration into the Life Esidimeni saga with an apology to family members‚ admitting that his department “made a mess”.

Selebano asked to read a statement he had prepared‚ saying it was important that he and other officials “humble ourselves” before the affected families.

His address was interrupted by the sharp cries of some of the family members present at the hearing‚ one of whom cried out: “Some of them are still lost.”

Selebano spoke for several minutes‚ explaining that he felt the need to apologise to the families. He also thanked the evidence leaders in the process.

The arbitration process‚ which is being chaired by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke‚ began after 141 psychiatric patients died after being moved from Life Esidimeni centres to NGOs.