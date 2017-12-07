Journalists Jacques Pauw and Pieter-Louis Myburgh will not be presenting themselves to Durban North police station to make statements relating to material published in Pauw’s best-seller The President’s Keepers or in Myburgh’s news articles published on News24.

This is confirmed in a letter that their attorney‚ Willem de Klerk‚ addressed to a colonel in the police‚ who is identified as the investigating officer.

“From the said telephone discussions it appears that Mr Pauw is regarded as a potential suspect related to material contained in his book. It further appears that Mr Pieter-Louis Myburgh is a potential suspect based on an article or articles he may have authored which appeared in the news media‚” the letter states.

“We record that‚ save for the above‚ you were not willing to disclose further details regarding the matters under investigation. We confirm your request that both Mr Pauw and Mr Myburgh present themselves at Durban North police station in order to answer questions and/or make statements to the matters under investigation‚” it continues.