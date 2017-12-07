The National Treasury has rubbished Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings that government failed to recover the R1.1-billion Absa/Bankorp ‘illegal gift’‚ arguing that government had no obligation to recover the funds.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s lawyer‚ Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi told the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday that the findings of maladministration and improper conduct on the part of government were based on a legal fallacy.

“This idea that there is maladministration because of no compliance with the CIEX report is founded on a total legal fallacy‚” he said.