After over 20 years of trying to carefully extricate the remains of a virtually complete fossil of human ancestry from cement-tough rocks‚ Professor Ron Clarke compared the process to "trying to remove pie with a flaky pastry out of the concrete".

The years of intricate chiseling were revealed at the University of the Witwatersrand on Wednesday when the bones of "Little Foot" were for the first time revealed to the world at the University of Witwatersrand's Hominin Vault which holds dozens of other fossils.

“As has been said‚ she is the most complete Australopithecus skeleton ever discovered from anywhere‚” said Clarke‚ during the unveiling. The bones of Little Foot are believed to be around 3.5 million years old. She was believed to have been a female‚ was around 1.3m high and had walked upright. She had features similar to the human‚ having legs which are longer than the arms‚ unlike the ape‚ said Clarke.

The few missing pieces of her skeleton were believed to have possibly been taken as souvenirs by tourists who visited the Sterkfontein caves prior to it being illegal to remove items from there.

“[Others could have been] washed down to a lower level in the cave‚” Clarke added.