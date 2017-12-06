Man's murder conviction set aside

The Constitutional Court yesterday ordered the immediate release of a man who was sentenced to a lengthy prison term for murdering his girlfriend in 2006.

The court set aside the murder conviction of Lesetja Klaas Phakane because the evidence of a critical witness was missing from the appeal record.

The Constitutional Court said after Phakane's release it would be necessary for the National Prosecuting Authority to consider whether he should be recharged with murder.

He was convicted of murdering Matilda Chuene Boshomane in August 2006. The date and cause of her death could not be determined because her body was found in a decomposing state in a veld in Kordon, GaMatlala, in Limpopo. Phakane was sentenced by the Polokwane Circuit Court to a prison term of 20 years in 2009.

When Phakane appealed to a full bench of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, the transcript of evidence in his trial did not contain the evidence of the main witness, Martha Manamela. The full bench held that the absence was not such that it could not fairly determine the appeal. In 2014, it dismissed Phakane's appeal but reduced his sentence to 15 years.