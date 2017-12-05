Madiba portraits earn Mogapi fame

In Lonely Park village in Mahikeng in the North West stands a yard that makes many stop in their tracks - and look in wonder.

Four large portraits of Nelson Mandela engraved on the roof of iron sheet umbrella- style lapas in Mothusi Mogapi's home are a sight to behold.

Mogapi, 59, created the impressive artwork around his home using images of Mandela to pay homage to the iconic leader who is universally loved and adored.

For passing motorists and locals, Mogapi's house has become a centre of attraction. Some refer to it as a tourist site.

His paved yard is decorated with complementing paint colours and flower pots around his RDP house.

Umbrella-style roofed shades are carefully placed around the house to capture the attention of passing motorists - and tourists.

"Most people come to my house thinking that it's a guesthouse. Some take pictures and selfies," Mogapi said.

After he was involved in an accident in 2013, and also lost his job, he decided to keep himself active by adding beauty to his house. Before the accident he was employed as a motorbike delivery man.