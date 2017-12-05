Group of children find child dead

A seven-year-old girl was found dead on Monday afternoon by a group of children at a residence in Reiger Park in Boksburg on Johannesburg’s East Rand.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said that the children had immediately alerted some nearby adults and ER24 paramedics were called to the scene.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find bystanders performing CPR on the young girl.

“Paramedics immediately took over CPR and immediately initiated advanced life support interventions.

“Unfortunately‚ after 40 minutes of CPR‚ no vital signs returned and the child was declared dead‚” Meiring said.

He added that the exact details surrounding the girl’s death were not yet known but that local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.