EFF organiser bust for speeding out on R500 bail

A Mpumalanga organiser of the EFF who was arrested for reckless driving, has been released on bail.

Cyril Chuene, who is also an EFF councillor in the Ehlanzeni district municipality, was arrested yesterday at about lunch time on the N4 after clocking 179km/h in a 120km/h zone.

Chuene is the second public figure to be arrested on the N4 in the past two days. Mamelodi Sundowns administrator Alex Shakoane was arrested on Saturday for clocking 175km/h in a 120km/h zone.

Shakoane was released on R500 bail in Mbombela after appearing in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Shakoane's case was postponed to Thursday.