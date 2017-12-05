EFF organiser bust for speeding out on R500 bail
A Mpumalanga organiser of the EFF who was arrested for reckless driving, has been released on bail.
Cyril Chuene, who is also an EFF councillor in the Ehlanzeni district municipality, was arrested yesterday at about lunch time on the N4 after clocking 179km/h in a 120km/h zone.
Chuene is the second public figure to be arrested on the N4 in the past two days. Mamelodi Sundowns administrator Alex Shakoane was arrested on Saturday for clocking 175km/h in a 120km/h zone.
Shakoane was released on R500 bail in Mbombela after appearing in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court yesterday.
Shakoane's case was postponed to Thursday.
"I can confirm that we have arrested a senior member of the EFF who was driving at 179km/h in a 120km/h zone on Monday," said Joseph Mabuza, a Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison spokesman.
"The accused has been released on R500 bail and will appear again in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court today to face charges of reckless driving."
EFF Mpumalanga provincial chairman, Collen Sedibe, said the organisation was against anyone breaking the law.
"We are aware that one of our members has been arrested for speeding. What we got is that he was from organisational work in the highveld and was heading to another meeting in Ehlanzeni when he was caught.
"This member has since been released on bail.
"But we want to stress that as a party that respects the law, we are totally against breaking the law.
"We will wait for the law enforcement agencies to deal with the case.
"Our members and the public must know that as we approach the festive season, they must be exemplary to the public and not break the law, especially on the roads because speed kills.
"It does not matter who you are," said Sedibe.