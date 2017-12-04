Members of the ANC who head to court‚ do so due to their unhappiness about the party’s own decisions that aren’t in their favour‚ according to the party’s secretary-general‚ Gwede Mantashe.

“We don’t have a problem with people going to court if they want to; that’s not an issue.

The issue is when people lodge disputes and say‚ ‘If you don’t agree with me‚ I’m going to court’‚ because it means the dispute process is done as a formality‚” said Mantashe‚ speaking at Luthuli House on Monday after the party’s final annual national executive committee (NEC) meeting over the weekend.

“What people don’t appreciate‚ is that many of these court cases don’t succeed‚ because they are not well thought through. They do it emotionally‚ and they do it because they think they want to spite the ANC‚” he said.

This follows presidential hopeful Mathews Phosa’s decision to head to court on Monday to apply for the dissolution of the Mpumalanga provincial executive committee (PEC)‚ following the branch nomination results on Friday that saw presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma being nominated for president by Mpumalanga’s 223 branches.