If you’re brave enough to swim in the icy ocean off Camps Bay beach but worry about having your belongings stolen‚ a solution is at hand.

A cylindrical set of freestanding lockers which will be piloted on the beachfront until the end of February will allow beachgoers to lock up their valuables for R10.

Each locker also has a USB port suitable for charging cellphones and laptops‚ powered by solar panels on top of the unit.

Examples of the lockers have also been installed in a nightclub and on a beach in Plettenberg Bay‚ on the Garden Route.