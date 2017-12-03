Equal rights for women in polygamous unions

Husband and wives in polygamous marriages now have equal rights of management and control over their marital property.

The Constitutional Court confirmed an order of the Limpopo High Court which declared Section 7 (1) of the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act of 1998 invalid because it discriminated unfairly against women in customary marriages.

The effect of the section was to exclude women who entered into customary marriages before 1998, when the law was enacted, from rights to manage their marital property.

The applicants in the case were Matodzi Ramuhovhi (born Netshituka) and Thinamaano Netshituka, whose polygamous father Masewa Netshituka died in 2008.

In his will, he said he was only married in community of property to his fourth wife Joyce Netshituka. He left his share of the "joint estate" to all his wives and their children.

The court noted that there was still a dispute between the applicants and Joyce about the ownership of the land on which Why Not Shopping Centre is located. The shopping centre in Thohoyandou is now valued at more than R10-million.

The ConCourt also admitted Thokozani Maphumulo, whose late polygamous husband Musawenkosi Maphumulo left his whole estate to his eldest son (Simiso) by his first wife, as an intervening party in the case.

Simiso had initiated legal action to evict Thokozani from her home in KwaMashu, Durban, which she said was registered in her husband's name only because "discriminatory laws at the time prevented black women from owning property".