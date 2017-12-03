The best gift South Africans could receive this festive season would be an assurance that 2018 will be better than 2017‚ that the country is headed for a better future‚ and that those responsible for the looting of the state are brought to book.

That’s according to Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane‚ who was addressing the party’s North West provincial congress on Saturday.

He added that the country now had a reason for precisely such news.

“On Thursday the deadline came and went for Jacob Zuma to make representations to the NPA regarding his 783 counts of corruption‚ fraud‚ money laundering and racketeering.

“Now there can be no more delaying. The NPA has to announce the date of his first court appearance‚” Maimane asserted.