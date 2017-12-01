'Molefe has right to the R30m payout'

High on emotions but low on facts; this is how disgraced former Eskom boss Brian Molefe's lawyer has summed up the legal bid to have declared unlawful both the power utility's decision to reinstate Molefe to the CEO position, and his R30-million pension payout.

His lawyer, advocate Arnold Subel SC, told the full bench of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria yesterday that the litigants - trade union Solidarity, the DA and the EFF - have difficulty demonstrating the legal basis for their review application.

The crux of Subel's argument was the same as before: that Molefe never resigned from Eskom but took an early retirement, so there was no reinstatement but rather a continuation of employment.

"It was the continuation of a contract that was not ended and not reinstatement," he said.