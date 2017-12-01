Eskom plans to cut electricity supply to the Emalahleni municipality in two weeks‚ the power utility said on Friday.

The decision comes after months of wrangling with the municipality and others about unpaid debts amounting to billions.

"After thorough review and consideration of the submissions received‚ Eskom has reached a decision on the contemplated electricity interruptions in Emalahleni Local Municipality. Eskom has decided to proceed with the interruptions as of 14 December 2017‚" Eskom said in a statement.

A formal notice will be published in local newspapers in the coming week.

Municipalities owe Eskom R11.2 billion in debt‚ TimesLIVE reported in November. The arrears have added to the state entity's financial problems.

Eskom has told shareholders that it would only have R1.2 billion in liquid assets at the end of November and move into negative liquidity of about R5 billion by the end of January‚ EE Publishers reported last month.