Many Twitter users have questioned if suspended Gauteng Director of Mental Health Makgabo Manamela's qualifications are legitimate.

They are.

But if there is one thing her PhD thesis in psychiatric nursing‚ awarded in 2005‚ makes clear is that she knows nurses need to be "caring"‚ attentive to patients' mental health needs and respectful of their "dignity". Manamela‚ one of the three leaders in the Life Esidimeni tragedy in which 143 mentally ill patients died‚ was told during her testimony that perhaps she didn't care about patient rights.

She has spent four days in the past week at the arbitration hearings‚ explaining her role in the decision to shut Life Esidimeni homes‚ which eventually led to 143 deaths.

Manamela's PhD thesis in psychiatric nursing was awarded by the University of Johannesburg in 2005. Her thesis examines nurses' attitudes to Aids patients before antiretroviral treatment was widely available in government hospitals. At the time of her PhD‚ Aids was a death sentence. Manamele found that nurses working with these patients felt burned out and overworked‚ they lacked compassion and in some cases blamed Aids sufferers for their disease.

In her thesis‚ Manamela acknowledges the importance of nurses being caring. For example‚ she notes: “Leininger in (Green-Edelstein‚ 1986: 9) states that caring is the most unifying‚ dominant and central intellectual and practical focus of nursing.”