Chair-throwing chaos at DA mayor's roadshow

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has suggested that chairs be replaced by cushions because of the injuries caused by “chair throwing” at political events.

Levels of intolerance were increasing in the country‚ he warned in a somewhat cheeky post on Twitter on Wednesday.

He was reacting to a video showing chairs being hurled around violently at an expanded public works programme rally held by Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga at the Mabopane Indoor Sports Centre on Sunday.

The public works programme is aimed at creating labour-intensive work opportunities for residents to reduce unemployment.

But the roadshow descended into a brawl that was broken up by metro police. At least one shot can be seen being fired in the mayhem.

“So the ANC’s festival of chairs concept is spreading to other parties. Levels of intolerance r on the rise in our body politik (sic)‚” tweeted Holomisa.