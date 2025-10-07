DRC’s stand-up comics take aim at country’s grinding war

Comedians in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are mining their country’s chronic instability for laughs, entertaining people displaced by the war with the M23 rebels with their dark humour.

“Can you imagine Kabila as an emergency room doctor?” one of the comics said, setting up a joke about how former president Joseph Kabila’s slow speaking style would mean some patients would die before they were attended to.

“Kabila as an emergency room doctor would sound like this: ‘Thank you. Those with broken feet will be here; those with tibia problems will also be here. I’ll start again. I did say those with broken feet, oh, they’re already dead’,” he said, to roars from the audience.

The comedy show was before Kabila was sentenced to death in absentia for war crimes for his alleged role in backing the advance of M23. Kabila, who led the DRC from 2001 to 2019, has denied wrongdoing and said the judiciary has been politicised.

Another comic during the open-air set in the government-held city of Beni went on an extended riff contrasting upbeat, rumba-influenced DRC music with the sad, down-tempo hits of some Western singer-songwriters.