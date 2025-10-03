Africa

Robert Mugabe Jnr arrested for ‘drug possession’

By TIMESLIVE - 03 October 2025 - 12:28
Police in Zimbabwe have arrested Robert Mugabe Jnr on charges of alleged drug possession.
Police in Zimbabwe have arrested Robert Mugabe Jnr on charges of alleged drug possession.
Image: www.pixabay.com

The son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has appeared in court in Harare on a charge of alleged drug possession.

Robert Mugabe Junior was arrested on Wednesday by police who spotted a vehicle travelling the wrong way down a one-way street.

Two small sachets of cannabis were allegedly found in a sling bag worn by Mugabe, reported the BBC.

Mugabe’s lawyer told the BBC they plan to deny the charges.

Zimbabwe Republic Police said on Thursday “a syndicate linked to him and others has also been arrested”. Five suspects, aged 19 to 28, were identified by police.

“Police have recovered 25 sachets of Indo hybrid dagga and six ecstasy pills from the syndicate.”

TimesLIVE

Traditional court challenges Grace Mugabe over husband’s burial

A villager argues that Grace Mugabe should be censured for burying her husband at the centre of a homestead, which is a taboo in their tradition.
News
4 years ago

Zimbabwe leader Mnangagwa declares Robert Mugabe a national hero

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially declare his predecessor Robert Mugabe a national hero
News
6 years ago

Trending

Latest Videos

ConCourt delivers judgment on MKP, Zuma legal challenge
Ruling on Phala Phala trial within a trial