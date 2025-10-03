Robert Mugabe Jnr arrested for ‘drug possession’

The son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has appeared in court in Harare on a charge of alleged drug possession.

Robert Mugabe Junior was arrested on Wednesday by police who spotted a vehicle travelling the wrong way down a one-way street.

Two small sachets of cannabis were allegedly found in a sling bag worn by Mugabe, reported the BBC.

Mugabe’s lawyer told the BBC they plan to deny the charges.

Zimbabwe Republic Police said on Thursday “a syndicate linked to him and others has also been arrested”. Five suspects, aged 19 to 28, were identified by police.

“Police have recovered 25 sachets of Indo hybrid dagga and six ecstasy pills from the syndicate.”

