Security was tight in the capital Lilongwe ahead of the result announcement, with armed police patrolling the streets and banks closed in case of violence.
The September 16 election was the fourth showdown between Mutharika, 85, and Chakwera, 70. Mutharika has now won three of those contests, though his 2019 election victory was annulled by the constitutional court because of irregularities including the use of correction fluid on results sheets.
Political analysts said the latest election's outcome reflected widespread disillusionment with Chakwera's economic management.
Turnout was high, at about 76% of registered voters.
"This election result is less about Mutharika, but more of a protest vote against Chakwera, especially in regards to his government's handling of the economy," said Boniface Dulani, a politics expert at the University of Malawi.
Malawi re-elects Mutharika after economic crisis under Chakwera
Ex-president wins more than 56% of valid votes; nearest contender on 33%
Malawi's former president Peter Mutharika won this month's presidential election, as voters rejected incumbent Lazarus Chakwera after five years of worsening economic crisis in one of the world's poorest countries.
Mutharika secured more than 56% of valid votes, enough to win in a first round of voting, compared to 33% for Chakwera, the electoral commission said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day Chakwera conceded defeat and said he was committed to a peaceful transfer of power.
"You have been elected by the people of Malawi to lead them into a brighter future," electoral commission chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja told a briefing where she declared Mutharika the winner.
An official from Mutharika's Democratic Progressive Party said the party would get the country "back on track".
