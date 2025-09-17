Africa

Senegal intercepts boat carrying 112 migrants attempting Atlantic crossing

By Ngouda Dione, Zohra Bensemra, Bate Felix and Cooper Inveen - 17 September 2025 - 18:24
Gendarmses count migrants who attempted Atlantic crossing as they disembark from a pirogue after Senegalese marines intercepted the vessel carrying 112 people, officials said, as it was brought ashore at Ouakam Beach in Dakar, Senegal, on September 16 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra 

Senegalese authorities intercepted 112 migrants aboard a long wooden fishing boat known as a pirogue off the coast of Dakar on Tuesday as they attempted to reach Europe via a perilous Atlantic Ocean route, officials said.

Abdoul Aziz Gueye, mayor of Dakar's Ouakam district, said local fishermen alerted authorities to a drifting wooden pirogue that lacked an engine.

"The fishermen kindly lent them a motor which they used to approach the shores before they were intercepted by the marines," Gueye said, adding that all on board were young men.

An investigation was under way to determine the origins of the vessel and the circumstances surrounding its lack of engine, Gueye added.

One of the migrants, huddled on Ouakam beach under the watch of Senegalese gendarmes, told Reuters that the group was from neighbouring Gambia and had been at sea for five days.

Irregular migration from West Africa to Europe, particularly along the Atlantic route to Spain's Canary Islands, is a persistent challenge for regional coastguards.

Despite increased cooperation between European and West African nations to address irregular migration, the complex root causes continue to fuel the dangerous trend.

Experts cite economic hardship, political instability and the impact of climate change on traditional livelihoods as key factors driving migration from the region.

Senegalese authorities have stepped up patrols in recent years, but migrants persist in attempting the journey, often in overcrowded and ill-equipped vessels.

Reuters

