Africa

WATCH | Tanzania opposition candidate Luhaga Mpina barred for second time

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has a clear run at next month's election

By Hereward Holland - 16 September 2025 - 12:50
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has a clear run at next month's election, with only candidates from minor parties allowed to compete. File photo.
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has a clear run at next month's election, with only candidates from minor parties allowed to compete. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

Tanzania's electoral commission said it had disqualified opposition presidential candidate Luhaga Mpina for the second time on Monday, reversing a decision made two days earlier approving his nomination.

The disqualification of Mpina, who leads the country's second largest opposition party, leaves President Samia Suluhu Hassan a clear run at next month's election, with only candidates from minor parties allowed to compete.

The vote will also be held without leading opposition party Chadema, which was disqualified in April after failing to sign the electoral code of conduct as part of its call for electoral reforms. The Chadema presidential candidate, Tundu Lissu, has been in jail for over five months after being charged with treason in April. He has denied the charges.

Rights groups like Amnesty International say Lissu's detention and the unexplained abductions of government critics in recent months point to a government crackdown ahead of the election.

Over the weekend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) accepted the nomination papers of Mpina, a former ruling party lawmaker, following a high court ruling that overturned an earlier decision by INEC to disqualify him.

"It is our hope the commission will drop all objections against our candidate so that he can proceed with the election campaigns in a bid to lead Tanzanians," said Shangwe Ayo, ACT-Wazalendo's deputy spokesperson, in a statement.

Reuters

Mali confirms five-year term for junta leader Goita

Mali has adopted a bill that grants junta leader Assimi Goita a five-year renewable term starting in 2025, the West African country's council of ...
News
3 months ago

Mali's efforts to stem political protests to face test

An attempt by Mali's military government to stamp out public dissent by banning all political activity will be put to the test on Friday as critics ...
News
4 months ago

Namibia's top court dismisses opposition election challenge

Swapo's Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will be sworn in as Namibia's first female president on March 21.
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Evaton pupils suffer at school without water, electricity and textbooks
R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg