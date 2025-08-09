Africa

WATCH | Train and bus collide in central Kenya, at least 4 killed

By Ammu Kannampilly and Hereward Holland - 09 August 2025 - 16:30
The wreckage of a staff bus that collided at a railway crossing in Naivasha on August 7 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

A train and a bus collided on a railway crossing in central Kenya on Thursday, killing at least four people and injuring others.

The Kenya Pipeline Company, whose bus was involved in the accident, said it was carrying staff finishing their morning shift at a training centre near the town of Naivasha.

“All injured staff have been evacuated to hospitals within Naivasha for medical attention,” the company said.

It added it would organise airlifts for those critically injured.

A Red Cross worker at the scene told Reuters emergency teams had recovered four bodies from the wreckage.

The Kenya Pipeline Company did not say how many people had been killed or injured.

The Standard newspaper cited a police commander as saying at least six people had been killed and scores injured in the accident.

Reuters 

