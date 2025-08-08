Africa

Train and bus collide in central Kenya, at least 4 killed

By Ammu Kannampilly and Hereward Holland - 08 August 2025 - 09:39
The wreckage of a staff bus that collided at a railway crossing in Naivasha on August 7 2025.
The wreckage of a staff bus that collided at a railway crossing in Naivasha on August 7 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

A train and a bus collided on a railway crossing in central Kenya on Thursday, killing at least four people and injuring others.

The Kenya Pipeline Company, whose bus was involved in the accident, said it was carrying staff finishing their morning shift at a training centre near the town of Naivasha.

“All injured staff have been evacuated to hospitals within Naivasha for medical attention,” the company said.

It added it would organise airlifts for those critically injured.

A Red Cross worker at the scene told Reuters emergency teams had recovered four bodies from the wreckage.

The Kenya Pipeline Company did not say how many people had been killed or injured.

The Standard newspaper cited a police commander as saying at least six people had been killed and scores injured in the accident.

Reuters 

Report reveals school bus driver did not adhere to road signs

Preliminary investigations by the Railway Safety Regulator indicate that the driver of the school bus that was hit by a train, killing six pupils, ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...