Ghana threatens to suspend DStv licence over subscription prices

Ghana's government has given satellite broadcaster DStv until Thursday to lower subscription prices or face a suspension of its broadcasting licence, the Communications Minister said.

Samuel Nartey George said he had instructed the National Communications Authority to begin suspension proceedings against MultiChoice Ghana, the local operator of DStv, if it fails to comply with regulatory expectations for a price cut by August 7.

"I have directed the NCA to act swiftly. If by the 7th of August DStv has not complied, their broadcasting licence will be suspended," George said.

The dispute arose after DStv rejected a government proposal for a 30% reduction in subscription fees. George accused the company of using the cedi's depreciation, over 200% in eight years, as an excuse for high prices, calling the justification inadequate amid Ghana's economic challenges.

"My fidelity lies with the Ghanaian people. They have been cheated for years, and it is time we put an end to that," George said.

MultiChoice Ghana, a subsidiary of South Africa's MultiChoice Group, dismissed the government's demand as "not tenable" in a statement on Sunday, citing economic conditions and the need to maintain service quality.

Managing Director Alex Okyere warned that forced price cuts could threaten jobs and reduce customer choice, adding that the company had submitted alternative proposals to the minister and the NCA.

George, responding on X, rejected those proposals and questioned why MultiChoice had complied with a court order to suspend price hikes in Nigeria, but not in Ghana.

DStv had offered to maintain current pricing while halting revenue remittances to headquarters, an offer George described as illogical.