Africa

Uganda's reserves rise by a third due to central bank forex purchases

By Elias Biryabarema - 17 July 2025 - 12:18
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni delivers the 2025 state of the nation address at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, in Kampala, Uganda, on June 5 2025. File photo.
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni delivers the 2025 state of the nation address at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, in Kampala, Uganda, on June 5 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Uganda's foreign exchange reserves rose by about a third over the past year, after what a central bank official described as direct purchases by the bank following healthy forex inflows from commodity exports and offshore sales of government bonds.

Gross reserves stood at $4.3bn (R76.93bn) in June, equivalent to 3.8 months of import cover and up from $3.2bn (R57.25bn) a year earlier, the finance ministry's Permanent Secretary Ramathan Ggoobi told a press conference.

Jimmy Apaa, the central bank's director for financial markets, told Reuters the bank had bought close to $2.2bn (R39.36bn) from the foreign exchange market from July 2024 to June 2025 to boost reserves.

Healthy foreign-currency inflows from exports of commodities such as coffee and cocoa and offshore flows into Ugandan government bonds for their relatively high interest rates had helped the bank make the purchases, Apaa said.

The Bank of Uganda has previously said it plans to buy gold to diversify its reserve holdings.

Uganda's economy has recorded strong growth in recent years, supported by oil-sector investments and infrastructure spending. But rising government debt and servicing costs have threatened the sustainability of public finances.

Reuters

Using small change to start an emergency fund

For months, I've been trying to figure out how to build an emergency savings fund. Money is a bit tight for many of us but I don't compromise on my ...
S Mag
1 week ago

France's Orano says its Niger uranium mine on verge of bankruptcy

French uranium miner Orano said on Wednesday its majority-owned joint venture with Niger, SOMAIR, is on the verge of bankruptcy as a result of export ...
News
2 weeks ago

Inflation expectations drop sharply in quarterly survey

Analysts, business people and trade unions lowered their inflation expectations in the latest survey published on Wednesday, which could embolden the ...
Business
2 weeks ago

Inflation steady as Reserve Bank pushes for lower target

Annual core inflation, which strips out volatile items like food and energy, came in at 3.0% in May, the same as the previous month and below ...
Business
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Kaizer Motaung receives honorary doctorate from Wits University
IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile