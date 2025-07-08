At least 22 people were injured after a fire broke out on Monday in a key telecom data centre in Cairo, the spokesperson for Egypt's health ministry told Reuters, as disruptions of communications across the capital were recorded.
A state TV reporter said it had been contained.
People were unable to make phone calls and a major internet disruption was registered after the fire erupted in the building in central Cairo, with internet monitoring group Netblocks saying network data showed national connectivity at 62% of ordinary levels.
The health ministry posted alternative numbers for ambulance services across different governorates in case people were unable to reach its main hotline.
Besides phone calls, some digital banking services were also impacted, including credit cards, ATM machines and online transactions, a bank source and residents said. Banks had been closed for the day.
Blaze at Cairo telecommunications building disrupts communications, injures 22
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The injuries were mostly because of smoke inhalation, said health ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar.
“A fire broke out tonight in one of the equipment rooms at the Ramses switchboard of the Telecom Egypt company which led to a temporary disruption of telecommunications services,” the National Telecom Regulatory Authority said.
It said services would be restored over the next few hours after power to the entire building was cut as a safety measure.
A plume of smoke could be seen above the Ramses district.
The state news agency MENA said the fire had been prevented from spreading to the entire building and neighbouring rooftops.
An initial examination indicated the fire was likely to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, MENA cited a security source as saying.
Reuters
