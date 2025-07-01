The number of spectators killed after falling from an upper stand of a stadium following MC Alger's victory in the Algerian top-flight league has risen to four, the team said on Monday.
The fourth fan has died in hospital, where he was being treated for injuries sustained in the incident on June 21, the Algerian club posted on Facebook.
One spectator had died at the scene in the 5 July Stadium, in the capital Algiers, local authorities said, and the Algerian health ministry said two more had died from their injuries the following day.
Local media reports said the spectators fell after a fence in the upper stand broke, with El Heddaf TV's Facebook page posting a video showing part of a railing collapsing onto the lower tier.
Reuters
Death toll from Algeria stadium fall rises to four
Image: 123RF
Reuters
