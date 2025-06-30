Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni has confirmed he intends to contest in next year's presidential election, potentially extending his rule in the east African country to nearly half a century.
Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni, 80, confirms he will seek reelection
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni has confirmed he intends to contest in next year's presidential election, potentially extending his rule in the east African country to nearly half a century.
In a post on the X platform late on Saturday Museveni said he had "expressed my interest in running for ... the position of presidential flag bearer," for his ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.
The 80-year-old has been ruler of Uganda since 1986 when he seized power after leading a five-year guerrilla war.
The ruling party has changed the constitution twice in the past to allow Museveni to extend his rule, and rights activists have accused him of using security forces and patronage to maintain his grip on power. He denies the accusation.
Museveni said he is seeking reelection to grow the country to a "$500bn [R8.89-trillion) economy in the next five years".
Uganda's GDP currently stands at about $66bn (R1.17-trillion), according to the finance ministry.
The country will hold its presidential election next January, when voters will also elect lawmakers.
Museveni's closest opponent will be pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine who came second in the last presidential election in 2021 and has already confirmed his intention to run in 2026.
Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, rejected the 2021 results, saying his victory had been stolen through ballot stuffing, intimidation by security forces and other irregularities.
