Africa

Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni, 80, confirms he will seek reelection

By Elias Biryabarema - 30 June 2025 - 10:40
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. File photo.
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni has confirmed he intends to contest in next year's presidential election, potentially extending his rule in the east African country to nearly half a century.

In a post on the X platform late on Saturday Museveni said he had "expressed my interest in running for ... the position of presidential flag bearer," for his ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

The 80-year-old has been ruler of Uganda since 1986 when he seized power after leading a five-year guerrilla war.

The ruling party has changed the constitution twice in the past to allow Museveni to extend his rule, and rights activists have accused him of using security forces and patronage to maintain his grip on power. He denies the accusation.

Museveni said he is seeking reelection to grow the country to a "$500bn [R8.89-trillion) economy in the next five years".

Uganda's GDP currently stands at about $66bn (R1.17-trillion), according to the finance ministry.

The country will hold its presidential election next January, when voters will also elect lawmakers.

Museveni's closest opponent will be pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine who came second in the last presidential election in 2021 and has already confirmed his intention to run in 2026.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, rejected the 2021 results, saying his victory had been stolen through ballot stuffing, intimidation by security forces and other irregularities.

Reuters

Uganda plans law to allow military prosecution of civilians

The Ugandan government intends to introduce a law to allow military tribunals to try civilians for certain offences even after the practice was ...
News
2 months ago

Uganda’s Museveni arrives in South Sudan amid political crisis

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni arrived in neighbouring South Sudan on Thursday, in the highest level mission there since clashes and the ...
News
2 months ago

Ugandan opposition politician kidnapped in Kenya, says wife

A prominent Ugandan opposition politician was kidnapped during a book launch in Kenya at the weekend, transferred to Uganda and is being held at a ...
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Rwanda, Congo sign peace deal in US to end fighting | REUTERS
IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile