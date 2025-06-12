Africa

Mali confirms five-year term for junta leader Goita

By Tiemoko Diallo - 12 June 2025 - 11:32
Assimi Goita, 41, seized power after coups in 2020 and 2021, promising to hold fair elections and restore security in the insurgency-hit country.
Assimi Goita, 41, seized power after coups in 2020 and 2021, promising to hold fair elections and restore security in the insurgency-hit country.
Image: Alexander Ryumin/Tass Host Photo Agency via REUTERS/ File photo

Mali has adopted a bill that grants junta leader Assimi Goita a five-year renewable term starting in 2025, the West African country's council of ministers said on Wednesday.

Goita, 41, seized power after coups in 2020 and 2021, promising to hold fair elections and restore security in the insurgency-hit country.

Mali's junta originally committed to holding elections in February 2022, but that timeline has been pushed back several times.

In April, a national conference of political actors in Mali recommended naming Goita as president with a five-year mandate.

It also recommended the dissolution of all political parties and the tightening of conditions for the creation of new ones.

Government critics held several protests in Bamako in May, calling for a return to constitutional order and a presidential election.

The junta, however, said it had dissolved all the parties and banned political activities.

Mali's council of ministers said it had adopted the bill aimed at extending Goita's mandate, mirroring its neighbours Burkina Faso and Niger.

Burkina Faso last year extended its junta's rule by five years and allowed military leader Ibrahim Traore to run for the presidency when an election takes place.

Niger's ruling junta, which staged a coup in 2023, set a five-year timeline in March for a transition back to civilian rule.

Reuters

Mali's efforts to stem political protests to face test

An attempt by Mali's military government to stamp out public dissent by banning all political activity will be put to the test on Friday as critics ...
News
1 month ago

Mali cotton output falls 4.8% in 2024/2025 season

Mali's cotton output dropped 4.8% for the recently ended 2024/2025 season, which was marred by heavy rains, flooding and crop damage, the West ...
News
1 month ago

Mali government says it killed rebel commander in drone strike

Mali's government said on Sunday it had killed a senior Tuareg rebel commander and other rebels in a drone strike on a town in the north of the ...
News
6 months ago

Five Indians kidnapped in attack in Niger

Five Indian citizens were kidnapped in western Niger during an attack last week by armed men that also killed a dozen soldiers, according to two ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire