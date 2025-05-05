Africa

Shoe thrown at Kenya's President Ruto during rally

East African leader fends off flying footwear as frustration mounts over rising cost of living

By Reuters - 05 May 2025 - 10:30
Kenyan President William Ruto. File photo.
Kenyan President William Ruto. File photo.
Image: BRYAN R. SMITH/Pool via REUTERS

Kenya's President William Ruto fended off a shoe thrown at him during a speech about the cost of living which has been a source of public anger, videos shared on social media showed.

Ruto has been compelled to abandon tax hikes and invite opposition members into the cabinet, but discontent remains high in the East African nation.

On Sunday at the rally in Migori county in western Kenya, Ruto blocked the flying footwear with his arm and did not appear to be injured, according to three videos.

“We have said we are reducing the price of fertiliser, true or false?” he said as the shoe bounced off him, kicking up a small cloud of dust.

Interior minister Kipchumba Murkomen said police had arrested three people, The Star newspaper reported.

Then US President George W Bush famously had a shoe thrown at him by an Iraqi journalist in 2008 in protest at the chaos after the US-led invasion.

Reuters

Kenyan lawmaker Charles Were shot dead in capital Nairobi: local media

A Kenyan lawmaker was shot dead on Wednesday night in the capital Nairobi by gunmen on motorcycles, local broadcaster Citizen TV reported.
News
3 days ago

Two bodies recovered from Kenyan church in case with echoes of starvation cult

Kenyan police have recovered two bodies and rescued 57 people at a church in the country's west, according to an internal report, in a case with ...
News
1 week ago

Kenya pivots to China, away from France for R28bn highway deal

Kenya will terminate a €1.3bn (R28.37bn) highway expansion deal with a consortium led by France's Vinci SA with the project expected to go to a ...
News
3 weeks ago

Kidnapped Kenyan officials released after two months, minister says

Five local Kenyan officials have been released from captivity, interior minister Kipchumba Murkomen said on Monday, two months after they were ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally