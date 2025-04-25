Qatar in March brokered a surprise sit-down between DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame during which the two leaders called for a ceasefire.
Qatar has also hosted talks between the DRC and M23, and this week the two sides issued a statement vowing to work towards peace and professing a "commitment to an immediate cessation of hostilities".
A diplomatic source said the agreement to be signed on Friday aims to foster a "pathway to peace, stability, and integrated economic development" in eastern DRC and "the resumption of normal bilateral relations".
Another source briefed on the agreement said it was intended to build investor confidence.
It amounts to "a declaration of principles, very broad objectives to work towards", one diplomatic source said. "The two sides will finalise the specifics in a few months and then, hopefully, a peace agreement will be signed."
US President Donald Trump's administration has taken a special interest in the DRC since a DRC senator contacted US officials to pitch a minerals-for-security deal this year.
Washington wants greater access to minerals that are exploited predominantly by China and its mining companies. The state department has said the US is interested in a deal, and expects any agreement on minerals to involve a range of private sector partners.
Positioned to support a partnership is prominent Trump backer Erik Prince, who agreed earlier this year to help the DRC secure and tax its vast mineral wealth.
Reuters
DRC and Rwanda to sign accord in US on peace pathway, sources say, amid talks on minerals deals
Image: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda plan to sign an agreement in Washington on Friday to promote peace and economic development, sources told Reuters, part of a diplomatic push to end violence after an advance by Rwandan-backed rebels in eastern DRC.
The agreement raises hopes that the latest cycle of violence in a decades-long conflict rooted in the Rwandan genocide might ease, with the two countries hoping to attract significant US investments in minerals. However, previous ceasefire calls have not produced a sustained break in fighting.
The two countries' foreign ministers are expected to sign the agreement at a ceremony with US secretary of state Marco Rubio. Washington is in talks to invest billions in minerals in the DRC, which has vast deposits of copper, cobalt and lithium, used in mobile phones and cars. Rwanda said this week it was also speaking to Washington about a possible minerals deal.
The DRC has seen a surge in violence after Rwandan-backed M23 rebels launched a major offensive in January that led to the capture of the two largest cities in the east.
The UN and Western governments said Rwanda has provided arms and troops to M23. Rwanda denied backing M23 and said its military has acted in self-defence against the DRC's army and a militia founded by perpetrators of the 1994 genocide.
Qatar and the US have shown an interest in mediating a resolution.
Qatar in March brokered a surprise sit-down between DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame during which the two leaders called for a ceasefire.
Qatar has also hosted talks between the DRC and M23, and this week the two sides issued a statement vowing to work towards peace and professing a "commitment to an immediate cessation of hostilities".
A diplomatic source said the agreement to be signed on Friday aims to foster a "pathway to peace, stability, and integrated economic development" in eastern DRC and "the resumption of normal bilateral relations".
Another source briefed on the agreement said it was intended to build investor confidence.
It amounts to "a declaration of principles, very broad objectives to work towards", one diplomatic source said. "The two sides will finalise the specifics in a few months and then, hopefully, a peace agreement will be signed."
US President Donald Trump's administration has taken a special interest in the DRC since a DRC senator contacted US officials to pitch a minerals-for-security deal this year.
Washington wants greater access to minerals that are exploited predominantly by China and its mining companies. The state department has said the US is interested in a deal, and expects any agreement on minerals to involve a range of private sector partners.
Positioned to support a partnership is prominent Trump backer Erik Prince, who agreed earlier this year to help the DRC secure and tax its vast mineral wealth.
Reuters
Congo suspends former president Kabila's political party
Rwanda to allow Sadc troops in DRC passage to Tanzania, say sources
Thousands of children subject to sexual violence in eastern DRC: Unicef
DRC government, M23 rebels hold first talks after months of conflict
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos