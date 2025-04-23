Africa

Ghana's President Mahama suspends chief justice Gertrude Torkornoo

By Reuters - 23 April 2025 - 11:39
Ghana's president-elect John Dramani Mahama waves to his supporters after the electoral commission declared him winner of the presidential election in Accra, Ghana, on December 9.
Ghana's president-elect John Dramani Mahama waves to his supporters after the electoral commission declared him winner of the presidential election in Accra, Ghana, on December 9.
Image: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has suspended chief justice Gertrude Torkornoo with immediate effect and initiated an investigation in response to three petitions filed against her, according to a statement.

After consultations with the Council of State, the president "determined that a prima facie case has been established" and a committee has been set up to look at the petitions, according to the statement from his office.

The statement did not give details of the accusations in each petition. Ghana's presidential office could not be immediately reached for further comments.

Torkornoo, Ghana's third female justice, was nominated by former president Nana Akufo-Addo and has held the position since June 2023.

Torkornoo survived a removal request earlier this year when Akufo-Addo said a petition to have her removed from the bench had "several deficiencies".

Ghana's President Mahama names Cassiel Ato Forson as finance minister

Ghana's new President John Dramani Mahama has named chartered accountant and leader of parliament Cassiel Ato Forson as finance minister, the ...
News
3 months ago

Ghana’s Mahama returns as president, facing old problems

John Dramani Mahama will be sworn in for his second term as Ghana's president on Tuesday with a fresh mandate to tackle familiar challenges, ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally