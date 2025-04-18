Africa

Uganda plans law to allow military prosecution of civilians

If successfully enacted, new law could allow government to take former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye back to military court martial

By Elias Biryabarema - 18 April 2025 - 11:44
Opposition leader Kizza Besigye stands in a steel dock at the Uganda Military General Court Martial in Makindye, a suburb of Kampala, Uganda, on December 2 2024. File photo.
Opposition leader Kizza Besigye stands in a steel dock at the Uganda Military General Court Martial in Makindye, a suburb of Kampala, Uganda, on December 2 2024. File photo.
Image: REUTERS Abubaker Lubowa

The Ugandan government intends to introduce a law to allow military tribunals to try civilians for certain offences even after the practice was banned by the Supreme Court.

Human rights activists and opposition politicians have long accused President Yoweri Museveni's government of using military courts to prosecute opposition leaders and supporters on politically motivated charges. The government denies the accusations.

In January Uganda's Supreme Court delivered a ruling that banned military prosecutions of civilians, which forced the government to transfer the trial of opposition politician and former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye to civilian courts.

If successfully enacted, the new law could allow the government to take Besigye back to a military court martial.

The law has been drafted and is awaiting cabinet approval before it is introduced in parliament, Nobert Mao, the minister for justice and constitutional affairs, told parliament late on Thursday. The law will define “exceptional circumstances under which a civilian may be subject to military law”, he said.

Besigye, a veteran political rival of Museveni, has been in detention for nearly five months on what his lawyers say are politically motivated charges.

He was detained in neighbouring Kenya in November and subsequently transferred to Uganda, where he was charged in a military court-martial with illegal possession of firearms among other offences.

Reuters

Tanzania court charges opposition party leader Tundu Lissu with treason

Tanzanian opposition party leader Tundu Lissu was on Thursday charged with treason, a capital offence, for comments he made last week that ...
News
1 week ago

Kidnapped Kenyan officials released after two months, minister says

Five local Kenyan officials have been released from captivity, interior minister Kipchumba Murkomen said on Monday, two months after they were ...
News
1 week ago

Uganda’s Museveni arrives in South Sudan amid political crisis

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni arrived in neighbouring South Sudan on Thursday, in the highest level mission there since clashes and the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Convicted war criminal Thomas Lubanga announces new rebel group in east DRC

A convicted war criminal based in Uganda has announced a new rebel movement intent on toppling the government in eastern Democratic Republic of ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Baked beans and mayo - a salad?
Home Affairs deploys new tech at border for Easter Weekend