Kenyan police officer killed in Haiti in confrontation with gang members

By Harold Isaac - 24 February 2025 - 12:05
Kenyan police officers patrol as part of a UN-backed peacekeeping mission in Port-au-Prince in July 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol/ File photo

A Kenyan police officer was killed on Sunday in Haiti north of the capital Port-au-Prince, the first casualty since the Kenyan-led security mission arrived in the Caribbean country in June 2024, the mission's authorities said.

The Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti said on Sunday the Kenyan officer was injured during an operation in the Artibonite department and airlifted to a hospital, where he died.

Jack Ombaka, the mission's spokesperson, said Sunday's casualty was the first the mission has suffered since the UN-backed anti-gang force arrived in the country, where rampant gang violence has displaced more than a million people.

The officer was killed during a confrontation with gang members, Ombaka said.

“We salute our fallen hero. We will pursue these gangs to the last man standing. We will not let you down.”

The death on Sunday came amid a surge in gang-related violence in Port-au-Prince over the past week.

Reuters

