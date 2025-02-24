Africa

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi 'plans to form government of national unity' in response to M23 crisis

By Ange Kasongo - 24 February 2025 - 10:30
Some members of DRC's fractious opposition are predicting President Felix Tshisekedi will not last amid escalating insecurity in the country. File photo.
Image: Christophe Ena/Pool via REUTERS

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi will launch a unity government, his spokesperson said on Saturday, as he faces domestic pressure over his handling of an offensive by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in eastern provinces.

The M23's capture of swathes of eastern DRC and valuable mineral deposits has fanned fears of a wider war and provoked some members of the fractious opposition to predict his presidency will not last.

On Saturday, Tshisekedi told a meeting of the ruling Sacred Union coalition not to be distracted by internal quarrels: “We must unite ... let's stand together to face the enemy.”

Presidency spokesperson Tina Salama said Tshisekedi would form a government of national unity and make changes in the leadership of the coalition, without giving further details.

Since the start of the year, DRC has faced back-to-back losses in North and South Kivu provinces, fuelling criticism of the authorities' military strategy.

“His management is one of the causes of the crisis,” said opposition figure Herve Diakiese, criticising the move to form a unity government.

“Tshisekedi is more concerned with saving his power, whereas we are more concerned with saving the [DR] Congo, and this can be done with or without him.”

