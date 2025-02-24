DRC President Felix Tshisekedi will launch a unity government, his spokesperson said on Saturday, as he faces domestic pressure over his handling of an offensive by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in eastern provinces.
The M23's capture of swathes of eastern DRC and valuable mineral deposits has fanned fears of a wider war and provoked some members of the fractious opposition to predict his presidency will not last.
On Saturday, Tshisekedi told a meeting of the ruling Sacred Union coalition not to be distracted by internal quarrels: “We must unite ... let's stand together to face the enemy.”
Presidency spokesperson Tina Salama said Tshisekedi would form a government of national unity and make changes in the leadership of the coalition, without giving further details.
Since the start of the year, DRC has faced back-to-back losses in North and South Kivu provinces, fuelling criticism of the authorities' military strategy.
“His management is one of the causes of the crisis,” said opposition figure Herve Diakiese, criticising the move to form a unity government.
“Tshisekedi is more concerned with saving his power, whereas we are more concerned with saving the [DR] Congo, and this can be done with or without him.”
Reuters
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi 'plans to form government of national unity' in response to M23 crisis
Image: Christophe Ena/Pool via REUTERS
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi will launch a unity government, his spokesperson said on Saturday, as he faces domestic pressure over his handling of an offensive by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in eastern provinces.
The M23's capture of swathes of eastern DRC and valuable mineral deposits has fanned fears of a wider war and provoked some members of the fractious opposition to predict his presidency will not last.
On Saturday, Tshisekedi told a meeting of the ruling Sacred Union coalition not to be distracted by internal quarrels: “We must unite ... let's stand together to face the enemy.”
Presidency spokesperson Tina Salama said Tshisekedi would form a government of national unity and make changes in the leadership of the coalition, without giving further details.
Since the start of the year, DRC has faced back-to-back losses in North and South Kivu provinces, fuelling criticism of the authorities' military strategy.
“His management is one of the causes of the crisis,” said opposition figure Herve Diakiese, criticising the move to form a unity government.
“Tshisekedi is more concerned with saving his power, whereas we are more concerned with saving the [DR] Congo, and this can be done with or without him.”
Reuters
US sanctions Rwandan minister, militant over support for M23 in DRC
Angie Motshekga says injured soldiers will be repatriated ‘soon’
DRC church leaders push for peace talks between government, rebels
M23 rebels advance into eastern DRC’s strategic city of Bukavu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos