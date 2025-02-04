The North West department of community safety and transport management has called for an in-depth investigation into the cause of a fire that broke out at North West Transport Investment (NTI), destroying nine buses.
According to the department, the fire was discovered in the early hours of Monday morning, at a sleeping ground in Moretele village.
The MEC for community safety and transport management, Wessels Morweng, has expressed dismay at the incident.
Morweng said it is unclear whether the incident was an accident or an act of sabotage. He called on the authorities to take swift and decisive action to investigate the matter.
“We have recently turned a new leaf with our intervention at the entity by addressing the leadership instability experienced for some time now. We have also ensured that employees received their salaries as promised. Therefore we believe that we have made great effort to assist the entity in realising its full potential. This, however, is a setback,” Morweng said.
Nine buses destroyed in fire at North West Transport Investment offices
Image: Supplied
He said the NTI's acting group CEO, Ntlhopeng Dikobe, and management at the entity have plans to limit the impact on services to commuters in and around Moretele local municipality.
“In the meantime, the department as a shareholder in the company will continue to play a supportive role to ensure that service delivery is not compromised and that commuters are not left stranded.”
NTI management has opened a case with the police and further investigations will determine the circumstances that caused the fire and the extent of the damage, he added.
TimesLIVE
