Democratic Republic of Congo’s foreign minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner has urged soccer clubs Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain to end their “bloodstained” sponsorship agreements with “Visit Rwanda” after the worsening humanitarian crisis in the country.

The DR Congo health ministry said on Saturday there were almost 800 bodies in hospital morgues around Goma after the offensive by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels to seize east Congo's largest city, home to lucrative gold, coltan and tin mines.

The latest escalation has worsened a long-standing humanitarian crisis that has driven hundreds of thousands to seek shelter in Goma after fleeing fighting between M23 and Congolese troops.

The fighting has led to human rights violations including summary executions, the bombing of displacement camps, reports of gang rape and other sexual violence, according to the UN.