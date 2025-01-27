At least 22 soldiers have been killed and several wounded in Nigeria's northeast after insurgents deployed improvised explosive devices and suicide bombers to ward off attacks by the military, army spokesperson Edward Buba said.
The Nigerian military said late on Sunday that it had launched an assault 10 days ago against insurgents in the northeast and killed over 70 militants including three commanders.
Buba said government forces also shot down drones used by the insurgents.
Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants have mainly operated in Borno state, targeting security forces and civilians in an insurgency that has killed and displaced tens of thousands of people.
On Friday suspected Islamist insurgents killed at least 20 Nigerian soldiers, including a commanding officer, in an attack on an army base in a remote Borno town, according to security sources and local residents.
An Islamist insurgency has plagued the northeast of Africa's most populous country for 16 years, while kidnapping and banditry are rampant in the northwest and gang and separatist violence is common in the southeast.
At least 22 Nigerian soldiers killed as insurgents counter military assault
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago
At least 22 soldiers have been killed and several wounded in Nigeria's northeast after insurgents deployed improvised explosive devices and suicide bombers to ward off attacks by the military, army spokesperson Edward Buba said.
The Nigerian military said late on Sunday that it had launched an assault 10 days ago against insurgents in the northeast and killed over 70 militants including three commanders.
Buba said government forces also shot down drones used by the insurgents.
Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants have mainly operated in Borno state, targeting security forces and civilians in an insurgency that has killed and displaced tens of thousands of people.
On Friday suspected Islamist insurgents killed at least 20 Nigerian soldiers, including a commanding officer, in an attack on an army base in a remote Borno town, according to security sources and local residents.
An Islamist insurgency has plagued the northeast of Africa's most populous country for 16 years, while kidnapping and banditry are rampant in the northwest and gang and separatist violence is common in the southeast.
Congo provincial military governor dies in rebel offensive
South Sudan says 16 Sudanese nationals killed in last week's unrest
Israeli forces kill 3 people in south Lebanon as residents try to return, Lebanese ministry says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos