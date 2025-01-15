Africa

Mozambique's Chapo sworn in as president after disputed election

By Reuters - 15 January 2025 - 15:04
Newly inaugurated Mozambique President Daniel Chapo during the final Frelimo election campaign in Matola, Mozambique, on October 6. File photo
Newly inaugurated Mozambique President Daniel Chapo during the final Frelimo election campaign in Matola, Mozambique, on October 6. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Daniel Chapo of Mozambique's long-governing Frelimo party was sworn in as president on Wednesday at a sparsely attended ceremony after months of protests against his disputed election victory.

A civil society monitoring group said more than 300 people have been killed in clashes with security forces since the October 9 vote, which the opposition said Frelimo won through vote-rigging and Western observers said was not free and fair.

Frelimo denies accusations of electoral fraud.

It has governed Mozambique since the end of the war against Portuguese colonial rule in 1975, clinging on throughout a 15-year civil war that killed a million people before a 1992 truce.

Chapo told a group of about 1,500 supporters from a stage in the capital Maputo that social and political stability would be his government's priority.

He also promised to shrink the size of the government by reducing the number of ministries, tackle youth unemployment and prioritise health and education.

The city centre was largely deserted with a heavy police and army presence, witnesses said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was one of the few heads of state attending Chapo's inauguration.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who official results say came second to Chapo in the presidential election, returned from self-imposed exile last week and has urged his supporters to continue demonstrating.

The post-election protests amount to the largest against Frelimo in Mozambique's history and have affected foreign businesses operating in the resource-rich southern African country of 35-million people. They have also disrupted cross-border trade and forced some to flee to neighbouring countries.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane returns to Mozambique

Mozambique opposition leader Venancio Mondlane returned home on Thursday, after fleeing in the days following a hotly contested October election that ...
News
6 days ago

Mozambique's top court confirms ruling party win in disputed election

Mozambique's top court on Monday confirmed the victory of ruling party Frelimo in the October election, which has sparked massive protests by ...
News
3 weeks ago

Mozambique unrest: tourism body encourages travellers to heighten awareness

As violent protests in Mozambique are said to be escalating, with more deaths reported, the South African Tourism Services Association is encouraging ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation
SPOTLIGHT | Mufasa roars; Nicole Kidman stuns in erotic thriller and Sonic ...