An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Ethiopia, east of the capital Addis Ababa, early on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was shallow, at a depth of 10km, GFZ said.
The area has been shaken by a multitude of minor quakes since a nearby volcano began showing signs of imminent eruption at the start of the year.
Magnitude-5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region: GFZ
Image: 123RF/vchalup
