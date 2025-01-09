Africa

Ghana's President Mahama names Cassiel Ato Forson as finance minister

By Reuters - 09 January 2025 - 17:26
Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama was sworn in on Tuesday after winning an election in December and is seeking to assemble a team quickly to address growing discontent. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ghana's new President John Dramani Mahama has named chartered accountant and leader of parliament Cassiel Ato Forson as finance minister, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

Mahama, who was sworn in on Tuesday after winning an election in December, is seeking to assemble a team quickly to address growing discontent by boosting the economy and creating jobs.

He named John Abdulai Jinapor as energy minister and Dominic Akuritinga Ayine as attorney general and justice minister, the statement said.

The new government has inherited an economy emerging from its worst crisis in a generation. Mahama, who served a first term in office from 2012 to 2017, has pledged to prioritise economic recovery and stability.

