Africa

Twenty-one dead in Mozambique unrest after top court decision on election

By Custodio Cossa - 25 December 2024 - 14:08
A protester looks on near a burning barricade during a "national shutdown" against the election outcome, in Maputo, Mozambique, on November 7, 2024.
A protester looks on near a burning barricade during a "national shutdown" against the election outcome, in Maputo, Mozambique, on November 7, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

At least 21 people have been killed in unrest after Mozambique's top court on Monday confirmed long-ruling party Frelimo's victory in the election, the country's interior minister said late on Tuesday.

The decision by Mozambique's Constitutional Council sparked fresh nationwide protests by opposition groups and their supporters who say the vote was rigged.

Seventy-eight people have been arrested so far and security measures have been tightened across the country, Interior Minister Pascoal Ronda told public broadcaster TVM. "The armed and defense force will increase its presence in critical and key points," he said.

Frelimo has been repeatedly accused by opponents and election observers of rigging votes. It has denied those accusations.

Reuters

Lebombo border shut as protests resume

Operations at the Lebombo Port of Entry in Mpumalanga have again been temporarily suspended following intensified protests on the Mozambican side.
News
1 month ago

Lebombo border remains closed as authorities wait to meet Mozambique govt officials

The Lebombo border to Mozambique remains closed as the Border Management Authority awaits talks with the country’s leadership to determine if it's ...
News
1 month ago

'They looted my truck full of food in 10 minutes'

South African truck driver Emanuel Manyange was waiting at the Mozambican border post to clear his cargo when suddenly, a mob attacked him and looted ...
News
1 month ago

Businesses suffer losses from closure of Lebombo border

The closure of the Lebombo border – a major economic trade route between SA and Mozambique – is starting to hit local businesses, with some having to ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

DBE Minister, Siviwe Gwarube to address commencement of BELA Act recommendations
ANC briefing on full implementation of the BELA bill