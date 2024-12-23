Mozambique's death toll from Cyclone Chido rises to 94: media reports

Africa

Mozambique's death toll from Cyclone Chido has risen to 94, news agency AFP said on Sunday, citing the country's disaster management agency.

The cyclone had made landfall in northern Mozambique a week ago and Mozambique's institute for natural disasters on Thursday had given the death toll at 73.

The Indian Ocean archipelago Mayotte bore the brunt of the storm. Officials in Mayotte, which is one of France's poorest overseas territories, have only been able to confirm 35 fatalities from Chido, but some have said they fear thousands could have been killed.

Olamide Harrison, the International Monetary Fund's Mozambique resident representative, said on Wednesday that the country's 2024 economic growth is likely to be revised down from a previous forecast of 4.3% due to the impact of the cyclone and post-election civil unrest.

In October, Daniel Chapo, the candidate of Mozambique's ruling party Frelimo, was declared winner of the presidential election.

