Zuma's Nkandla guarded and would be hard for Malema to attach: Manyi

MK Party (MKP) MP Mzwanele Manyi is adamant EFF leader Julius Malema's intentions to go after former president Jacob Zuma's home, Nkandla, in a legal row over “unpaid legal fees” will not be successful.
Earlier this week, Malema threatened to start a legal battle against Zuma, including going after his assets.
“Zuma owes us legal fees. We have a court order that he must pay us our money. We have instructed our lawyer to attach Nkandla so that the man pays back the money,” he said.
Though the two parties work together in parliament, Malema has declared war on the MKP for recruiting EFF leaders over the past three months, calling the MKP “an enemy of the EFF”.
Malema's possible legal battle is not the only one Zuma is facing regarding Nkandla. Earlier this year, VBS Mutual Bank liquidator Anoosh Rooplal partially froze Zuma's FNB account due to him defaulting on payments on his Nkandla home loan.
FNB was instructed by the Gauteng High Court to place a hold on outgoing payments from Zuma's FNB account.
