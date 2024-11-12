"Congratulations to Botswana’s new minister of youth, Hon Lesego Chombo. If you live in a country where the minister of youth is youthful and not a lame proxy for the old, you have no idea how blessed you are. They have new leaders," said Mahere.
Botswana’s new minister of youth and gender, Lesego Chombo, receives praise after her appointment
Image: Lesego Chombo/Facebook
Botswana’s recent appointment of 26-year-old Lesego Chombo as minister of youth and gender has sparked conversations across the continent, drawing praise from different quarters, particularly for her youth and fresh perspective in leadership.
Chombo, an attorney, Miss Botswana 2022 and Miss World Africa 2024, was appointed by newly elected president Duma Gideon Boko last week as part of a newly structured cabinet.
"As of today, I am blessed with a role that gives me a greater opportunity to serve young people, and be part of the movement striving towards a new and better Botswana. I am grateful to be the incumbent minister of youth and gender affairs. All I have ever longed for was to make people’s lives better in all that I do. Here is active and meaningful change," she said in a Facebook post.
The African Union Women, Gender & Youth Directorate was quick to express its approval on X, stating: "We commend Botswana, under the leadership of Boko, for providing a platform for young people to lead and be at the forefront of policymaking. Congratulations to Chombo on your appointment."
Her appointment has garnered significant attention due to her relatively young age, particularly when compared to ministers in other African countries.
In a time when many nations have ministers of youth much older than the young people they serve, Chombo's appointment marks a significant shift. She reflects a stark contrast to the age of youth ministers in neighboring countries such as South Africa and Namibia.
In South Africa, the youngest minister in the country’s democratic history is Siviwe Gwarube, who became a minister soon before her 35th birthday, surpassing the previous record held by Ronald Lamola, who assumed his role at 35.
In Namibia, Agnes Basilia Tjongarero, who is 77, holds the position of minister of youth, sport and national service.
The age differences have sparked debates on social media, with many people expressing admiration for Botswana's progressive choice.
Fadzayi Mahere, an advocate, lecturer and political leader in Zimbabwe, took to X to applaud Botswana’s decision.
"Congratulations to Botswana’s new minister of youth, Hon Lesego Chombo. If you live in a country where the minister of youth is youthful and not a lame proxy for the old, you have no idea how blessed you are. They have new leaders," said Mahere.
Another X user, Christian Paschal, congratulated Botswana and Chombo, noting the significance of young leaders in shaping the future.
"I congratulate Botswana, under the leadership of Boko for giving a platform and opportunity for young people to lead and be at the frontlines in policymaking. Salute to Lesego Chombo on your appointment. Wishing you best of luck in your roles," he said.
Boko has emphasised the importance of progressive, homegrown solutions.
"We will not be confined by labels like socialism, capitalism or communism. We will design solutions unique to our country. Today we introduced six ministries and will reveal more. Together, let us dedicate ourselves to our nation’s success," he said.
Boko has appointed vice president Ndaba Gaolatlhe as finance minister, Dr Stephen Modise as ,inister of health, Nono Kgafela-Mokoka as minister of child welfare and basic education, Dr Micus Chimbombi as minister of lands and agriculture and Dr Phenyo Butale as minister of international relations.
Chombo, who was one of six individuals nominated by Boko and endorsed by parliament for a specially elected seat last week, expressed her excitement and determination for the role.
"I’m willing to learn and looking forward to learning and growing. This is the new Botswana we strive for,” she said.
Apart from her legal expertise, Chombo’s background as a beauty queen and her active engagement in community development through the Lesego Chombo Foundation show her commitment to uplifting marginalised communities. Her foundation is dedicated to providing support for vulnerable groups in Botswana, particularly women and children.
Chombo's leadership, alongside other young ministers in Botswana, signals a new direction for the country. Her appointment not only provides young people with a voice in governance but also showcases the potential of youth to lead with empathy, innovation,* and energy.
As Botswana embarks on its new phase of leadership, the debate around who should be at the forefront of shaping the policies that affect young lives continues.
