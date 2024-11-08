Africa

WATCH LIVE | Botswana president-elect Duma Boko inauguration

08 November 2024 - 09:49

Botswana president-elect, Duma Boko will be inaugurated in the capital Gaborone on Friday.

Botswana’s ruling party loses election, ending 58-year rule

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday conceded defeat after preliminary results showed his party had lost its parliamentary majority in ...
1 week ago

Global reaction to the U.S. presidential election

World leaders rushed to congratulate Republican Donald Trump on Wednesday after he claimed victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in ...
2 days ago

More deaths amid post-election protests in Mozambique

Protests against election results are expected to intensify this week as opposition calls for national march to Maputo.
2 days ago

Tension at Lebombo border as protests in Mozambique against election results ...
