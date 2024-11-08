Courtesy of SABC
Botswana president-elect, Duma Boko will be inaugurated in the capital Gaborone on Friday.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Botswana president-elect Duma Boko inauguration
Courtesy of SABC
Botswana president-elect, Duma Boko will be inaugurated in the capital Gaborone on Friday.
Botswana’s ruling party loses election, ending 58-year rule
Global reaction to the U.S. presidential election
More deaths amid post-election protests in Mozambique
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos