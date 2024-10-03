Africa

Zimbabwe's president Emmerson Mnangagwa vows to implement measures to stop currency slide

By Nyasha Chingono - 03 October 2024 - 09:55
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he is committed to ensure the country's economy is saved from disarray.
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he is committed to ensure the country's economy is saved from disarray.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday vowed to implement corrective measures to protect people's incomes after the country's new gold-backed currency slid on the black market five months after it was introduced.

The ZiG, short for Zimbabwe Gold, was devalued 43% last Friday after it lost nearly 47% on the black market.

"We note with concern the resurgence of the parallel market activities driven by speculative tendencies. Corrective measures are being instituted to protect Zimbabweans from disruptions," Mnangagwa said in an address to the parliament.

Since the devaluation, the ZiG has again weakened from Friday's rate of 24.3902 to 25.2824 on Wednesday, while on the black market it has slipped to 32 per US dollar.

Mnangagwa said the devaluation of the ZiG will allow "greater flexibility" and encourage people holding forex to trade on the official market.

"Government remains committed to backing the currency through setting aside 50% of royalties to build reserves," he said.

The ZiG is the southern African country's sixth attempt at a stable currency in 15 years after a bout of hyperinflation under former longtime leader Robert Mugabe.

Following a meeting with central bank officials, the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe on Wednesday said last week's move would cause price hikes and weaken confidence.

Reuters

Zimbabwe to cull 200 elephants to feed people left hungry by drought

Zimbabwe plans to cull 200 elephants to feed communities facing acute hunger after the worst drought in four decades, wildlife authorities said on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Rwanda donates grain to El Nino-ravaged Zimbabwe

Rwanda has donated 1,000 tonnes of grain as part of a global response to an appeal by Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa after the country was ...
News
2 months ago

Lower growth forecast for Zimbabwe as drought ravages crops — minister

Zimbabwe has revised its economic growth forecast downwards as Southern Africa's worst drought in decades ravages crop yields, its finance minister ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Minister Ramokgopa addresses South African Wind Energy Association Windaba
Former Arts & Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa appears in court