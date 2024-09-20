Africa

Canoe owners use flooding disaster 'to make big money’

Nigerian dam walls bursts after rains

By Ahmed Kingimi - 20 September 2024 - 11:37
Flood victims stand beside their belongings offloaded from the canoe that helped them to move to safety in Maiduguri, Nigeria.
Image: Ahmed Kingimi

When floods swept through Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri last week, canoe owners volunteered to help move residents to safety. But residents say they are now being ripped off by the canoe owners charging steep fees to move their belongings.

Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, is reeling from the worst flooding in three decades after a dam wall burst after heavy rains that also hit several parts of West and Central Africa.

With vehicles unable to move in many parts of Maiduguri, residents are relying on canoes.

Falmata Muhammed, a 48-year-old mother of three, said she decided to move some furniture this week but was shocked when a canoe owner charged her 80,000 naira (R850) for a short trip, more than the country’s monthly minimum wage.

After losing almost everything to floods, she was upset that “some are making it a big business, using the disaster to make a huge amount of money”.

Fisherman and canoe owner Mohammed Yusuf said he still moved residents for free but that some residents offered money to use his canoe. – Reuters

